News 23 mins ago 10:09 a.m.Family: Cyberbullying led to teen's suicide
At a home in Texas City, post it notes on a bedroom wall formed a tribute to an 18-year-old who committed suicide on Tuesday. Vela's daughter Brandy was a Texas City High School Senior who he claims cried out for help from the bullies who were tormenting her on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Dec 6
|mmarisa030
|9
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|League City Female cop nudes? (Jan '16)
|Dec 3
|John Deer
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC