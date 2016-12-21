Family: Teenager driven to suicide by cyberbullying is still getting harassed online
When Brandy Vela killed herself in front of her family in late November, her parents said she was driven to suicide by relentless cyberbullies. Raul Vela told KHOU that people have made fake Facebook accounts under his 18-year-old daughter's name and posted abusive messages, including images of guns and Brandy's face photoshopped onto a pig.
