Crossroads weekly fishing report 46 m...

Crossroads weekly fishing report 46 minutes ago - North Sabine: Trout ...

Thursday Dec 15

Redfish and flounder are good in the marsh on shrimp. - SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad.

