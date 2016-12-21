Amarillo City Council considers city ...

Amarillo City Council considers city manager pay rate

Wednesday Dec 21

Amarillo City Council members say the bar has been set too high when it comes to paying the city manager. As the Council prepares to interview a series of nine to 10 finalists for the top position, a conversation about the next city manager's compensation has sparked a debate about whether or not the City should set a salary for the position or instead simply negotiate with the most qualified candidate.

