a We lost one of our angelsa : Family...

a We lost one of our angelsa : Family claims Texas teen who committed suicide was cyberbullied

Sunday Dec 4

PICTURES: memorial grows for 18 y/o Brandy Vela, hear from her family about devistating loss of the Texas City HS senior tonight on @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/N8TuU8fqXu "And I looked in her room and she's against the wall and she has a gun pointed at her chest and she's just crying and crying and I'm like, 'Brandy please don't, Brandy no,'" Vela told KPRC-TV . But Jacqueline Vela's sister, Brandy Vela, fatally shot herself that November day .

Texas City, TX

