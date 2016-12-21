UTa s Foreman declares for NFL draft
Texas running back D'Onta Foreman will forgo his senior season and make himself eligible for next spring's NFL draft, he announced Wednesday. Foreman, who became only the second player in UT history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season, said during a press conference on campus that he wanted to "strike while the iron is hot."
