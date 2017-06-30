What's Happening
Trailblazer, a traveling science exhibit with hands-on activities about energy, aerodynamics, space science, weather and biotechnology, will visit the Hughes Springs Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. The program is free and open to the public. All library patrons are invited to participate For more information, call 903-639-1332.
