UAHT instructor chosen for the College Board's Advanced Placement reading seminar
University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana speech instructor Chelsea Slack was chosen to participate in the College Board's annual Advanced Placement Reading in AP Seminar. Each June, AP teachers and college faculty members from around the world gather in the United States to evaluate and score the free-response sections of the AP Exams.
