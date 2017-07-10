So long, maestro: Bougie to leave symphony after upcoming season

For Marc-Andre Bougie, the upcoming Texarkana Symphony Orchestra season will be the final one making music with the musicians who perform under the elegant sway of his baton at the venerable Perot Theatre. Bougie, the founding conductor and music director for the TSO and one of the dreamers and doers instrumental in its birth, will conclude his full-time TSO work at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

