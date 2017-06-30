Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on U.S. 67

A Nash, Texas, man was killed late Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 67. Damien Reese, 37, was walking eastbound on U.S. 67 about a mile west of Texarkana when he was struck by a eastbound 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety fatality report. The accident happened at 10:31 p.m., the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.