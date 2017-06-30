On The Record
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. vs. Carl Edwin Potcet et al, default; US XPress Inc. vs. Mardi Winter Adams, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; John Combs et al vs. West Motor Company of Texarkana Inc. et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Stacy Hill vs. Attorney General of Texas et al, other civil matters; Dorothea Carmichael Newman vs. Shannon Carmichael Sakoda, real property; Downey Publishing vs. Texarkana Fence & Access Control LLC, default.
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|new business opening in redwater?
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Amber Collins or her man.
