Inmate who walked away from work site is caught

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves says inmate Joshua Bean walked away from his assigned work-release job site at M&M Milling in Texarkana. Graves says Bean was captured Tuesday at about 11 a.m. in Texarkana.

