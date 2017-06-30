Inmate who walked away from work site is caught
Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves says inmate Joshua Bean walked away from his assigned work-release job site at M&M Milling in Texarkana. Graves says Bean was captured Tuesday at about 11 a.m. in Texarkana.
