Education News

Madison Beal, a recent graduate of James Bowie High School in Simms, Texas, is the recipient of the 2017 Bowie County Master Gardeners' Ag Scholarship. The scholarship recipient must exhibit a strong interest in an agriculture or horticulture-related career.
