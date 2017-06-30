DeSoto Parish man missing, expected to be traveling to Shreveport
Richard Hargis of DeSoto Parish was last seen leaving the AutoZone in the 2500 block of North State Line in Texarkana, Texas. Hargis is 79 years old and is 5' 7" tall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|17 hr
|CLL
|7
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Thu
|None
|27
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Jun 29
|DKK
|139
|new business opening in redwater?
|Jun 27
|Cody R Tipps
|2
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Jun 25
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Jun 24
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC