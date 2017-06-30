Deadline to register for HATT homebuyer's course is today
The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, Homebuyer's Education Course will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 at 2210 W. 15th St., Texarkana, Texas, in the Pecan Ridge community room. The course provides information to assist people in preparing for the road to home ownership.
