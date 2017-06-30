Deadline to register for HATT homebuy...

Deadline to register for HATT homebuyer's course is today

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, Homebuyer's Education Course will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 at 2210 W. 15th St., Texarkana, Texas, in the Pecan Ridge community room. The course provides information to assist people in preparing for the road to home ownership.

