Deadline to register for HATT homebuyer's course is today

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, Homebuyer's Education Course will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 at 2210 W. 15th St., Texarkana, Texas, in the Pecan Ridge community room. The course provides information to assist people in preparing for the road to home ownership.

