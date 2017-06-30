Board tables vote on license fees for medical pot businesses
The board tabled until its next meeting an ordinance that defines how much medical pot businesses must pay to operate in Texarkana. The city would be better served if Haskin were available to answer questions about the ordinance before a vote, Penney-Bell said.
