Big, bold & beautiful: Area residents take home prizes for biggest tomatoes

Meran Nakashian admires the tomatoes entered in the seventh annual Biggest Tomato Contest on Saturday morning at the Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market. Plump, weighty and, more than likely, juicy would be the words to describe the winning tomatoes at the seventh annual Biggest Tomato Contest on Saturday at Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.