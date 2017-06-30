Big, bold & beautiful: Area residents take home prizes for biggest tomatoes
Meran Nakashian admires the tomatoes entered in the seventh annual Biggest Tomato Contest on Saturday morning at the Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market. Plump, weighty and, more than likely, juicy would be the words to describe the winning tomatoes at the seventh annual Biggest Tomato Contest on Saturday at Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market.
