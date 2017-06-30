A&M-Texarkana nursing program looks forward to new digs

The newest cohort of nursing students at Texas A&M University-Texarkana are almost halfway through their first course, steadily studying toward a future in one of the most in-demand professions in the nation. The sixteen students will have earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree if they complete all their nursing classes during the next two years, with each junior-level student having already passed prerequisite non-nursing courses prior to taking the specialized classes.

