University's alumni association seeks distinguished alumni, faculty nominations

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Alumni Association Board of Directors is accepting nominations for distinguished alumni and faculty to be recognized at the 2017 Eagle Roundup at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on campus, 7101 University Ave. Mark Bledsoe of the United Way of Greater Texarkana and Nicole Raley of Farmer's Bank and Trust are serving as co-chairmen of the event. Bledsoe graduated from A&M-Texarkana in 1989 with a Master of Science in interdisciplinary studies.

