University is taking applications to advanced nursing programs through July 10

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is taking applications for admission through July 10 for its RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing programs. "There is no better time than the present to pursue these wonderful opportunities," said Jenni Hedrick, Nursing Skills and Simulation Lab coordinator.

