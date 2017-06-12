University is taking applications to advanced nursing programs through July 10
Texas A&M University-Texarkana is taking applications for admission through July 10 for its RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing programs. "There is no better time than the present to pursue these wonderful opportunities," said Jenni Hedrick, Nursing Skills and Simulation Lab coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|11 min
|None
|25
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|20 hr
|None
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Friend
|77
|Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Money
|71
|Shane connell
|Jun 11
|Alleycat
|3
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Jun 10
|just-me
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC