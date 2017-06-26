TxDOT to discuss state's freight mobi...

TxDOT to discuss state's freight mobility plan at meeting today

The Texas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting about the state's freight mobility plan from 8:30 to 11 a.m. today in the Texarkana, Texas, Convention Center at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road. The meeting is part of a series to discuss the agency's freight mobility strategy leading into the future, TxDOT spokesman Marcus Sandifer said.

