TxDOT to discuss state's freight mobility plan at meeting today
The Texas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting about the state's freight mobility plan from 8:30 to 11 a.m. today in the Texarkana, Texas, Convention Center at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road. The meeting is part of a series to discuss the agency's freight mobility strategy leading into the future, TxDOT spokesman Marcus Sandifer said.
