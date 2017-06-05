TTPD seek help identifying 2 suspected burglars

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of stealing from a shoe store in Texarkana, TX. Police say surveillance video shows two men stealing three pairs of athletic shorts from the Foot Action in Central Mall on May 7. The man with the red shirt reportedly shove the shorts down the front of his pants when an employee went to the back of the store looking for an item for another customer, according to the TTPD Facebook post .

