TRAHC unveils new Perot season
Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council Executive Director Brian Goesl tells what plays and events are coming to Perot Theatre on Thursday at the Regional Arts Center. The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council unveiled its 2017-2018 Perot Theatre Series Thursday evening at the Regional Arts Center.
