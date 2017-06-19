Theft suspect found because he was wearing an ankle monitor
The victim told police that he had just gotten back in his car and that, before he could shut the door, a man grabbed about $175 from his hands then ran west toward an apartment complex. Detective D.E. Evans said he recognized the description of the suspect as being 24-year-old Qwansie Stewart, of Texarkana, Texas.
