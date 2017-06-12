Texarkana, TX, schools have openings ...

Texarkana, TX, schools have openings for bilingual teachers

The first language for nearly 15 percent of students in Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District is not English. "They can still communicate with their families, and it is such a great job skill to speak both Spanish and English," said Autumn Thomas, deputy superintendent of Texarkana, Texas, ISD.

