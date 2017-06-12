Texarkana ISD names teachers of the year
During its recent end-of-year celebration, Texarkana Independent School District named Cynthia E. Gauntt as Elementary Teacher of the Year and Franshicka Banks-Brown as Secondary Teacher of the Year. Both now move forward for consideration as Region VIII Teacher of the Year.
