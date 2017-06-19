Texarkana girl drowns in Red River
The body of a 10-year-old Texarkana, Texas, girl was recovered Saturday night after she drowned in the Red River, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Her body was pulled from about six feet of water about 9 p.m. Saturday, 30 miles south of Idabel in McCurtain County, troopers said.
