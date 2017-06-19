Texarkana girl drowns in Red River

Texarkana girl drowns in Red River

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NewsOK.com

The body of a 10-year-old Texarkana, Texas, girl was recovered Saturday night after she drowned in the Red River, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Her body was pulled from about six feet of water about 9 p.m. Saturday, 30 miles south of Idabel in McCurtain County, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Mon Garylane 825
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Jun 18 The Mark Craig 50
Amber Collins or her man. Jun 16 Tiffany 11
Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14) Jun 16 None 25
News Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l... Jun 15 None 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Jun 14 Friend 77
News Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges Jun 14 Roger 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC