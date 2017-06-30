Teen killed in Texarkana rollover acc...

Teen killed in Texarkana rollover accident; was not wearing seat belt

According to the passenger in the vehicle, the teen was traveling west on St. Michael Drive, between State Line Avenue and Summit Hills Road, when he realized he was going to miss an exit, causing him to make a hard turn to the right. Investigators believe Hart's vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn and went into a skid.

