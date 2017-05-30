Teen driver accused of hitting man checking mail
A Texarkana woman is facing charges after hitting a man checking his mail on Richmond Road with her car and leaving the scene. The 56-year-old victim's leg was severed due to injuries from the accident and his other leg was broken in two places, said Bruce Flint, the victim's attorney.
