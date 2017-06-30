Teen dies early Friday in one-vehicle accident
Houston Hart, 17, of Texarkana, Texas, died at the scene of the accident, according to a Texarkana, Texas Police Department report. The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of St. Michael Drive, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|3 hr
|CLL
|7
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Thu
|None
|27
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Thu
|DKK
|139
|new business opening in redwater?
|Jun 27
|Cody R Tipps
|2
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Jun 25
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Jun 24
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC