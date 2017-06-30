Teen dies early Friday in one-vehicle...

Teen dies early Friday in one-vehicle accident

Houston Hart, 17, of Texarkana, Texas, died at the scene of the accident, according to a Texarkana, Texas Police Department report. The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of St. Michael Drive, said Sgt.

