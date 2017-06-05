Soaring Into a&M-Texarkana

Soaring Into a&M-Texarkana

Hector Cazares catches a ball covered in questions thrown by Emilee Bennett during SOAR, a freshman orientation program, on Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. SOAR is a two-day program for incoming students where they are introduced to one another, registered for classes and given a taste for college life.

