'Smokey and the Bandit' caravan descends on Franklin
Heard County High School played lunch host to a larger than life convoy of 'Smokey and the Bandit' replica vehicles, fans, and Trans-Am owners Wednesday afternoon in Franklin. The annual pilgrimage known as the 'Bandit Run' passed through Heard County en route to this weekend's 40th anniversary celebration of the 1977 film in Jonesboro.
