Shootin' some b-ball
Beandre Wafer is in the triple-threat position as Quentin O'Guinn defends Wednesday at Grandview Park in Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana, Texas. The two friends normally just sit at the benches in the park but decided to play basketball on the grass today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt shelton
|6 hr
|He should know
|5
|Good morning.....
|8 hr
|MeSo
|4
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Wed
|Justme
|10
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|Jun 6
|Denton McKinney
|1
|Alisha binning (Jul '16)
|Jun 6
|curiosityluvezme
|10
|White gold and hamby
|Jun 5
|9032776601ifuhave...
|1
|Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C...
|Jun 1
|Tyro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC