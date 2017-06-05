Ruh-roh: Dog show canceled because of...

Ruh-roh: Dog show canceled because of virus

The American Kennel Club dog show scheduled for June 17 and 18 in Texarkana has been cancelled due to a highly contagious canine influenza virus that has infected dogs in other states. The virus, which first started in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina has infected dogs at shows in Louisiana just two weekends ago, said Carroll Arnett, secretary of the Texarkana chapter of the AKC.

