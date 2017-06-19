Robber gets 87 years in prison

The sentence of more than 87 years is the equivalent of a life sentence for 50-year-old Bobby Wayne Lance, who was found guilty by a jury in March of all eight counts listed in a federal indictment in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. Lance robbed a Bowie County convenience store, a Lamar County movie theater and a Franklin County bank on Nov. 8, 14, and 17, respectively, in 2015.

