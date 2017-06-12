Riverbend to host annual open house t...

Riverbend to host annual open house today in New Boston

Riverbend Water Resources District will hold the second annual open house and appreciation lunch at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at their offices, 228 Texas Ave,, Suite A, New Boston, Texas. A board meeting will also be held at noon, where members will discuss a resolution supporting Riverbend's role in implementing the ultimate rule curve and as the entity to seek future water rights in Lake Wright Patman on behalf of the city of Texarkana, Texas.

