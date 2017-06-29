Randy Sams' job-training program making changes
Rodger Kennedy crouches down to put up pots and pans on Wednesday in Be the Blessing Bakery's new kitchen. Be the Blessing Bakery is a culinary job training program at the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|None
|27
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Thu
|DKK
|139
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Wed
|MrsVA
|6
|new business opening in redwater?
|Tue
|Cody R Tipps
|2
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Jun 25
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Jun 24
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC