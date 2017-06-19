Protester draws attention along Richm...

Protester draws attention along Richmond Road

An anonymous man urges people to report child molesters Tuesday as he stands near Richmond Road. He said he is doing this peacefully to raise awareness of how many incidents go unreported.

