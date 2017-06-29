Police offer workarounds for 911 outage that's affecting land-line calls
"It appears that all cellphone calls to 911 are going through. Anyone needing an emergency response in Texarkana is urged to use the non-emergency number, 903-798-3876, or a cellphone to call 911," said Shawn Vaugn, spokesman for Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.
