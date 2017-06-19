Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run

A Texarkana woman accused in a May hit-and-run in Bowie County that cost a man his leg was arrested last week for failure to stop and render aid. Angela Dawn Cox, 18, is accused of crossing the fog line on Farm to Market Road 559 in the 2500 block as a man was checking his mail several feet from the roadway, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account prepared by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jason Green.

