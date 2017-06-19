Modern day 'Clyde' convicted in robbe...

Modern day 'Clyde' convicted in robbery spree

Federal prosecutors said a northeast Texas man was like Bonnie and Clyde "minus the Bonnie" as he robbed convenience stores, banks and even a movie theater over the space of several days in 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance , 50, was sentenced Friday to almost 88 years in prison for the one-man crime wave that occurred within about 50 miles of his home in Avery, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Texarkana said.

