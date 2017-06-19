Modern day 'Clyde' convicted in robbery spree
Federal prosecutors said a northeast Texas man was like Bonnie and Clyde "minus the Bonnie" as he robbed convenience stores, banks and even a movie theater over the space of several days in 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance , 50, was sentenced Friday to almost 88 years in prison for the one-man crime wave that occurred within about 50 miles of his home in Avery, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Texarkana said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Thu
|Justme
|12
|Cheri lawson
|Thu
|None
|2
|Dr. Sharma
|Jun 21
|MrsVA
|1
|does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11)
|Jun 21
|Dylan
|33
|Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13)
|Jun 21
|Slh97
|29
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Garylane
|825
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Jun 18
|The Mark Craig
|50
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC