McKnight Road will be closed for work
Farm-to-Market Road 1297 in Texarkana, Texas, will be closed from 8 a.m. today to 8 p.m. on Sunday while workers replace cross culverts according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The roadway will be closed just west of Gin Road.
