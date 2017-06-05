McKnight Road will be closed for work

McKnight Road will be closed for work

Farm-to-Market Road 1297 in Texarkana, Texas, will be closed from 8 a.m. today to 8 p.m. on Sunday while workers replace cross culverts according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The roadway will be closed just west of Gin Road.

