Man pleads not guilty to assault on interstate
A man accused of shooting a fellow motorist as he traveled along Interstate 30 in Bowie County, Texas, earlier this year entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. William Calvin Crunk, 64, appeared to labor as he used a cane to make his way to a podium positioned before the bench of 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart in a first-floor courtroom of the Bi-State Justice Building.
