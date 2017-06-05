Man pleads not guilty to assault on i...

Man pleads not guilty to assault on interstate

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man accused of shooting a fellow motorist as he traveled along Interstate 30 in Bowie County, Texas, earlier this year entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. William Calvin Crunk, 64, appeared to labor as he used a cane to make his way to a podium positioned before the bench of 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart in a first-floor courtroom of the Bi-State Justice Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good morning..... 1 hr MeSo 4
Matt shelton 9 hr KDJBSJ331 4
Amber Collins or her man. Wed Justme 10
News Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l... Tue Denton McKinney 1
Alisha binning (Jul '16) Tue curiosityluvezme 10
White gold and hamby Mon 9032776601ifuhave... 1
News Charity gives $10K to UAHT to help with Kids' C... Jun 1 Tyro 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC