Man charged with failing to register as a sex offender

A man convicted in 2002 of sexual misconduct with a 10-year-old girl in New York has been charged locally with failing to register as a sex offender. Thomas Melvin Schermerhorn, 48, faces three to 10 years in an Arkansas prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Miller County.

