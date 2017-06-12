Man charged with failing to register as a sex offender
A man convicted in 2002 of sexual misconduct with a 10-year-old girl in New York has been charged locally with failing to register as a sex offender. Thomas Melvin Schermerhorn, 48, faces three to 10 years in an Arkansas prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Miller County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|Friend
|77
|Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges
|12 hr
|Roger
|1
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|Money
|71
|Shane connell
|Jun 11
|Alleycat
|3
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Jun 10
|just-me
|4
|Good morning.....
|Jun 9
|Denton McKinney
|5
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Eternal Daughter ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC