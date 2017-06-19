Man accused in thefts from RRAD to appear in court

A man accused of stealing government property from the Red River Army Depot is scheduled to appear before a federal judge next week in Texarkana. James Devin-Jaray Cheatham is accused of committing theft at the depot from June 2016 to July 8, 2016, according to an information filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas in Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.