Man, 47, arrested for allegedly takin...

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly taking video of another man in gym shower

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at Planet Fitness, located at 1801 Robison Road, according the Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police Department spokesman. Officers were met there by a man who told them that while taking a shower in the gym's locker room, he briefly opened the curtain to retrieve his soap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Collins or her man. Thu Justme 12
Cheri lawson Thu None 2
Dr. Sharma Jun 21 MrsVA 1
does anyone hear know paula richmond? (Jun '11) Jun 21 Dylan 33
Why does Windstream suck so much? (Jan '13) Jun 21 Slh97 29
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Jun 19 Garylane 825
Poll will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08) Jun 18 The Mark Craig 50
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC