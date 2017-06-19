Main Street Texarkana awards grant under group's new program
Representatives from Main Street Texarkana presented Bill Scurlock of Pecan Point Brewing and Gastropub a check for $2,000 from the new STAR Grant Fund. The Strategic Texas Arts Rehabilitation Grant is similar to other matching grant programs for Arkansas-side Main Street Texarkana properties funded by the state of Arkansas.
