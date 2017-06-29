Lufkin's Neighbors Emergency Center set to close on July 10
Neighbors Health, the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center, has announced that the Neighbors Emergency Center location in Lufkin will close on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 7 a.m. "Neighbors is proud of the alternative access to quality emergency care we provide," stated Maureen Fuhrmann, Neighbors Chief Business Development Officer. "The citizens of Lufkin have many choices and due to the many alternatives, we felt our model is better served in areas with limited access."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|None
|27
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|DKK
|139
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Wed
|MrsVA
|6
|new business opening in redwater?
|Tue
|Cody R Tipps
|2
|PG's New Superintendent ruining district (Aug '14)
|Jun 25
|Played for fools
|53
|Ape in HEALS (Nov '16)
|Jun 24
|None
|56
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Jun 22
|Justme
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC