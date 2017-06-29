Lufkin's Neighbors Emergency Center set to close on July 10

Neighbors Health, the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center, has announced that the Neighbors Emergency Center location in Lufkin will close on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 7 a.m. "Neighbors is proud of the alternative access to quality emergency care we provide," stated Maureen Fuhrmann, Neighbors Chief Business Development Officer. "The citizens of Lufkin have many choices and due to the many alternatives, we felt our model is better served in areas with limited access."

