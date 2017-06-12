LOCO reunion band playing it forward ...

LOCO reunion band playing it forward for young musicians

Saturday night's LOCO reunion show at Music City Texas Theater is a chance for musicians and their fans to pay it forward by playing it forward. In memory of the band's late Mike Wiggins, explains MCT executive director David Hulme, 13 musicians will gather for the reunion show, which will raise money for the venue's guitar-gifting program called Play it Forward.

