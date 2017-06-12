Lecture addresses link between race, ...

Lecture addresses link between race, environment in U.S. cities

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Dr. Doug Julien, an English professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, spoke Tuesday on how race relates to the environment during the June Friends United for a Safe Environment meeting. He used EPA-generated maps to compare the concentrations of minority populations in the city with the levels of particulates, ozone, lead paint, respiratory hazards, hazardous waste, Superfund sites and cancer risks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14) 11 min None 25
News Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l... 20 hr None 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Wed Friend 77
News Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges Wed Roger 1
Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14) Wed Money 71
Shane connell Jun 11 Alleycat 3
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Jun 10 just-me 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC