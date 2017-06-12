Lecture addresses link between race, environment in U.S. cities

Dr. Doug Julien, an English professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, spoke Tuesday on how race relates to the environment during the June Friends United for a Safe Environment meeting. He used EPA-generated maps to compare the concentrations of minority populations in the city with the levels of particulates, ozone, lead paint, respiratory hazards, hazardous waste, Superfund sites and cancer risks.

