Lecture addresses link between race, environment in U.S. cities
Dr. Doug Julien, an English professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, spoke Tuesday on how race relates to the environment during the June Friends United for a Safe Environment meeting. He used EPA-generated maps to compare the concentrations of minority populations in the city with the levels of particulates, ozone, lead paint, respiratory hazards, hazardous waste, Superfund sites and cancer risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14)
|11 min
|None
|25
|Study: City among nation's cheapest places to l...
|20 hr
|None
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Friend
|77
|Two arrested on vehicle burglary charges
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Why so much crime in Texarkana. (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Money
|71
|Shane connell
|Jun 11
|Alleycat
|3
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Jun 10
|just-me
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC